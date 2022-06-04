Ernakulam man takes own life after killing his two children by throwing into Aluva river

A man killed his two children by throwing them into the river after taking own life in Aluva on Saturday.

The bodies were retrieved by locals and fire force personnel after a brief search.

The deceased were Ullas Hariharan, a native of Palarivattom and his daughter Krishnapriya, a plus-one student and son Ekanath, 7th standard student.

According to a Manorama News report, they left their slippers, a plastic over containing personal items and a bottle of water on the side of a bridge before jumping.

According to witnesses, Hariharan first threw the son and then his daughter, who was reportedly crying, before jumping into the river.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

"We spoke to the man's wife and she said he had left with the children saying there were going out," said a police officer.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)