KSRTC employee unions on war path again as salary crisis persists

Thiruvananthapuram: With no end to the salary crisis, employee unions in the KSRTC are planning yet another agitation against the management. As many as six unions have declared their intention to go on strike starting Monday.

The union leaders walked out of the meeting convened by Transport Secretary and KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar on Friday, alleging that no assurance was given by the latter on the question of disbursal of salary.

According to the union leaders, though they pressed for the disbursal of salary before the sixth of June, the CMD took a stand that it would be possible only on the 19th of this month.

They assailed the stand taken by the management that the disbursal of salary would be done only after meeting all the monthly liabilities. They said that there was no justification for such a stand when the corporation registered a record revenue of Rs 193 crore in the month of May and received Rs 50 crore from the state government as assistance.

Pro-CITU KSRTEA working president C K Harikrishnan and general secretary S Vinod took strong exception to the contradictory statements made by Transport Minister Antony Raju and the KSRTC management on the salary issue. According to them, the minister is saying that the management will give the salary while the management says that the salary can be disbursed only if the government provides financial assistance.

They said that if no decision was forthcoming from the management on the salary issue, the union would go for a sit-in agitation before the KSRTC Chief Office in Thiruvananthapuram from 10 am to 5 pm every day from next Monday without causing any disruption to the bus services.

The INTUC-led Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) general secretary R Shashidharan said that his union would start an indefinite day and night 'satyagraha' from June 6, seeking salary disbursal.

KST Employees Sangh general secretary K L Rajesh said that the organisation would begin its agitation on June 5. The agitation would be intensified from June 6. The state committee meeting of the union will chalk out the agitation plans.