Matsyafed purchasing fish from pvt agencies paves way to corruption

Kollam: Matsyafed purchasing fish from private agencies and distributors have paved the way for widespread corruption, it is alleged.

Fish is reportedly being bought in large quantities from benami outlets of some CPM leaders, ignoring the Cooperative department's warning against purchasing fish at a higher price.

A report by the assistant director of the Cooperative department last month has also warned of possible widespread corruption if Matysfed purchases fish from private agencies being run without licence or registration.

Fish worth lakhs of rupees are being purchased citing the shortage in Anthipachcha (Matsyafed's mobile fish mart), fish booths and franchisees. Additionally, there is no effective mechanism to ensure the quality of the fish thus procured. Also, the source of the fish is also not known.

Incidentally, Matsyafed marketed huge quantities of marine shrimps (karikkadi chemmeen) and crabs, normally caught by trawlers, despite the Covid-imposed lockdown that halted fishing operations. It has been alleged that lakhs of rupees were paid as commission to private individuals.

"It is noticed that private agencies have been purchasing fish from suppliers at a higher rate than market price from base stations, set up to ensure consumers get fresh fish caught by traditional fishermen. What mechanism do we have to know the local market price of fish supplied by private agencies/suppliers? It has also been noticed that fish made available to fish booths and franchisees are costlier than those available in the local market...," the assistant director's report said.

Though the audit wing had asked for an explanation based on the report, it has been learnt that the Matsyafed has not yet responded.

The audit wing has also found other serious irregularities also. The price of the fish purchased from private agencies are deposited in the bank accounts of private individuals. Despite a Cooperative department directive against encouraging unregistered agencies, Matsyafed is still procuring fish from them.

Though Matsyafed has about 700 affiliated cooperative societies, not even half of them are functional. Of the 87 affiliated societies in Kollam, not even half are active.

Accountant dismissed, reinstated

An accountant Matsyafed had hired on a temporary basis for its pre-processing centre at Sakthikulangara in Kollam was dismissed after irregularities worth about Rs 1 crore was unearthed. The accountant, M Mahesh, was later reinstated. It is yet to be known who had recommended Matsyafed to reinstate him.

Matsyafed chairman T Manoharan had the other day alleged that Mahesh was appointed during the UDF regime. But Mahesh, who was dismissed during the first Pinarayi government in 2017-18 was soon reinstated. He was transferred six months ago.