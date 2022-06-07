Cop dies as bus rams his scooter in Malappuram | Video

Malappuram: A police man died after a private bus rammed his scooter at Kuttippuram in Malappuram district.

The deceased was identified as Civil Police Officer Biju of the Kunnamkulam station in Thrissur.

The bus hit his scooter from behind on Monday. In the impact of the collision, Biju was thrown off onto the road and the same bus ran over him.

Reckless driving by the bus driver is said to have caused the accident.

Biju, a native of Chalakudy, was working as an aid of the prosecution at the POCSO court in Kunnamkulam. Biju had gone to Malappuram to meet his wife, a teacher who works near Kuttippuram.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Kuttippuram Government Hospital.