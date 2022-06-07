How CPM leaders made a killing from fish purchases for Matsyafed

Kollam: Several CPM leaders and their kin made a killing from the purchase of fish for the Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development Ltd, popularly known as the Matsyafed.

Matsyafed buys the catch of traditional fisherfolk through various fish workers' cooperative societies and later sells them through its outlets. However, some CPM leaders who are functioning for these societies engaged in private deals, leading to huge loss for the societies.

A number of fish workers' cooperatives at Neendakara and Sakthikulangara harbours in Kollam district are headed by area and local committee members of the CPM. Some among them are currently local body representatives also.

As per rules, the fisherfolk's catch is accounted for in the books of the cooperative society and sold to Matysafed. However, more often, the fish was found to have been diverted to private fish stalls owned in a 'benami' manner by the CPM leaders.

Similarly, the vehicles hired by Matsyafed to sell fish are also owned by CPM leaders. There are two such vehicles in Kollam alone.

At the same time, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian promised strict action against the malpractice. "A departmental inquiry has already been ordered," he told 'Manorama.'