Two Idukki natives were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a parked lorry at Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Driver of the car, Abraham Thomas (24), Valiyakathil House, Chakkupallam and Shaji were killed in the accident.

Shaji's wife sustained serious injuries in the accident that left the entire front side of the car damaged.

It is understood that Shaji and wife had gone to Chennai for a treatment.