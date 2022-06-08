Jaleel files complaint, case against Swapna likely

Thiruvananthapuram: Former minister K T Jaleel has filed a police complaint on Wednesday against the allegations recently raised by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

Swapna, who had alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few others' involvement in the gold smuggling case, had also mentioned Jaleel's name among them.

The decision to move ahead with a case happened soon after Pinarayi Vijayan held a discussion with DGP Anilkanth, on the same.



Jaleel told media in Thiruvananthapuram that the case was against the false claims made by Swapna.



“She has given such statements earlier. How did it suddenly occur to her to make these new allegations? She is presenting the same old statements with a pinch of 'masala'. We are not scared of these statements. Regardless of the Central investigative agency which takes it up, they will not make much headway. We can say this with confidence.”

On Tuesday, Swapna had told the media that a baggage containing currency was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

She also said in her secret statement recorded before a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam that the case has the involvement of CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar, CM's wife Kamala, daughter Veena, his additional private secretary C M Raveendran, former bureaucrat Nalini Netto and K T Jaleel.

The confidential statement, known as 164 statement, is recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

