My statements are not political, life under threat: Swapna Suresh

Palakkad: The secret statement recorded in court was not part of any political agenda, Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling scam, said on Wednesday. She added that her life was under threat and that her employer was facing difficulties while speaking to the media in Palakkad.

“I'm not concerned about who is or was the Chief Minister of Kerala. I'm not concerned about his family either. I'm the only person who is suffering. Others are living in peace,” she said.

“I'm a working mother. Kindly allow me to live,” she added.

Swapna also added that she did not know Saritha S Nair personally.

“Though we have served term together in the same jail, I have never spoken to her while in jail. She has contacted my mother several times after my release. But we have not encouraged it.”

Saritha is an accused in the solar panel scam that rocked UDF government.

Swapna Suresh. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Swapna also dismissed the allegations raised by PC George against her and said that he may publish the proof he has against her if required.

Pinarayi involved in scam

In a statement that can have far-reaching impact in Kerala, Swapna Suresh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in the scam.

Swapna Suresh told media that a baggage containing currency was sent to CM Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016. She said in her secret statement recorded before a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court she has said about the involvement of the chief minister, his former principal secretary M Sivasankar, CM's wife Kamala, daughter Veena, his additional private secretary C M Raveendran, former bureaucrat Nalini Netto and former minister K T Jaleel. The confidential statement, known as 164 statement, is recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

She said the currency was detected when the bag was scanned as part of the consulate's protocol. She did not specify what currency was in the bag.

She said biryani vessels containing heavy metals were taken to the Cliff House, the CM's official residence, from consulate general's house based on the instructions of Sivasankar.

Swapna added on Wednesday that she believes the Chief Minister received the items in concern. She added that she decided to reveal these facts to the court as the revelations she made to the Enforcement Directorate has not seen the light of the day.

Swapna has also requested police protection from the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court as her life is under threat.

CM dismisses allegations

Following the revelations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that she was being used as part of a larger political conspiracy.

Sivasankar said he did not care about Suresh's remarks while Nalini Netto refused to comment. Jaleel belittled the allegations in a sarcastic post on Facebook. The post suggested that he was least bothered about the allegations.

Swapna Suresh had on Monday said there was a threat to her life and therefore, she was going to disclose all the facts related to the case before the court.

Talking to reporters after recording her statement in a court in Kochi, Suresh said she had more to say about the gold smuggling case and the people involved in it.

Suresh was released from jail in November last year, 16 months after her arrest in the sensational gold smuggling case.

Suresh was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

She was a former employee of the UAE consulate here.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs conducted separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including Sivasankar and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate, Sarith P S, were arrested in connection with the case.