Security guard assaulted, tied up during robbery at Kozhikode petrol pump

Kozhikode: A security guard at a petrol pump was assaulted and tied up during a robbery here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Rs 50,000 was stolen from the petrol station in Kottooli by a man at around 1.45 am on Thursday.

Details of the culprit are not available yet. The police are pursuing the case with the help of the CCTV visuals obtained from the pump.

The robber apparently climbed on the terrace of the building and threw chilly powder on the ground floor .

The security guard rushed downstairs on spotting thief. The man however, caught up with him and assaulted him.

The culprit later tied the guard up and robbed the station before taking flight.

The incident came to light only in the morning, after which the police reached the petrol station. They are analyzing the CCTV visuals at the petrol pump and nearby shops.

Meanwhile, yet another petrol station robbery happened at Paravoor too, on Thursday morning. The robber apparently broke in and stole around Rs 1.30 lakh from the office.

