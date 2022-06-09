Woman chases down attacker in Kozhikode

Kunnamangalam: A young woman chased down her attacker after he attempted to assault her on a deserted road at night in Kozhikode.

The woman, a native of Ernakulam, displayed extraordinary courage to resist the attack, chase the culprit and hand him over to the police. She also spoke out about her ordeal on social media and shared the photo of the attacker.

"For all the women in the world and those who have been victims of assault, I expose this assaulter," the woman, an artist, wrote on her Facebook page.

The incident happened around 8.30pm on Tuesday when the woman was returning home from an office in Kozhikode. She got off the bus at Kunnamangalam town and was walking towards her rented house at Thottupuram. But the woman did not realise that the attacker, a teenager, had been following her.

As she entered the bylane from the main road, the attacker waylaid her and pushed her down. There were no streetlights on the road. As she was being dragged through the road, she kicked him and he fell down. As she raised an alarm, the attacker fled towards the main road. The woman followed him for about 200mts on to the national highway. Hearing the commotion, the local residents and those in nearby shops chased the attacker and caught him. Later, the Kunnamangalam police took him in incustoy.

The accused, a minor, would be produced before the juvenile justice board.

The incident came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on social media.

"If it had been another woman or girl who is too scared to react in a similar situation, this is not how it would have ended," the woman said. Several people on social media has been praising the woman.