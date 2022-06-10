Confusion in police over legal sanctity of case registered against Swapna, George

Thiruvananthapuram: Certain higher officials of the police department have apparently raised apprehension over the legal sanctity of the case registered against gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Poonjar ex-MLA P C George in connection with the complaint filed by K T Jaleel ML



Though the case was registered after getting legal opinion from the Director General of the Prosecution, the question is how could it be possible to register a case by the police on the charge of attempting to create riots, merely on the basis of the secret statement given to the court and the public statement made later by Swpna Suresh.

Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodanan is heading the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the conspiracy behind the latest revelation of Swapna Suresh.

The other members of the team are Kannur City Additional SP PP Sadananadan, Kottayam Crime Branch DySP Amminikuttan, Kasaragod DCRB DySP CA Abdul Rahim, Thrissur economic offence inquiry wing DySP Santhosh, Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner B Anil Kumar, Sultan Bathery DySP K K Abdul Sherif, Thrissur Assistant Commissioner V K Raju, Kochi District Special Branch DySP A Abhilash, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner P Rajkumar, Ollur Assistant Commissioner K C Sethu and Vadakkencherry SHO Adam Khan.