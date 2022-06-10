Operation Suraksha Kavacham: MVD takes action against 98 vehicles ferrying school students

Thodupuzha: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has been carrying out inspections to ensure the safe travel of school students.

As part of the inspection, named 'Operation Suraksha Kavacham', action has been taken against 98 vehicles that ferry school students. This includes vehicles owned by schools, autorickshaws and other vehicles deployed for transporting students to schools.

As many as 24 people were caught for driving without a licence. Idukki RTO R Ramanan said that a fine of Rs 10,000 would be levied from each. Action was also taken against five individuals for rash driving.

Twelve vehicles were found to be operating without proper fitness certificate. Around 25 vehicles did not have insurance, while tax had not been paid for 32 vehicles. Two vehicles were pulled up for not having the 'on school duty' board.

The owners of the vehicles were also fined for various violations such as the use of air horn, faulty headlights and stop lights, and for not displaying important phone numbers such as helplines. A directive has been given to pay the fine online.

Motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors of the Idukki RT office and four Sub-RTOs took part in the inspections.

The RTO said that inspections would continue in the coming days and that strict action would be taken against those not following safety guidelines.

The RTO also said action would be taken against private bus employees who deny travel concession to students.

Got a complaint?

Any complaints with regard to students' travel can be lodged with the RTO. Phone: 85476 39006.