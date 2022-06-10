Strict action if Kannur Collectorate march turns violent; Sudhakaran gets ‘unusual’ notice from Police

Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran was served an ‘unusual’ notice by the Kannur City Assistant Commissioner of Police here on Friday morning, warning him of stringent action if the Collectorate march turns violent and the protestors attack the Police.

The protest march by the Congress party workers was inaugurated by Sudhakaran.

As a precautionary measure against attacks in the Collectorate premises, Congress leader Sudhakaran has been served a warning notice. Action would be initiated against Sudhakaran as the inaugurator, for not preventing any such violence during the march.

As predicted, the protesters clashed with the police during the Collectorate march in Kannur. The police forces resorted to lathi-charge and use of water cannons to disperse the agitators.

The Opposition parties have been staging protest programmes across Kerala against the Chief Minister’s alleged involvement in the controversial case of gold smuggling through the diplomatic baggage channel. Kannur Collectorate march by the Congress workers is one among these protest demonstrations.

The Police action of serving such a warning notice prior to a protest rally is quite unusual. The notice has been served as per section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prevent any attacks during the protest programme. The Police informed that such notices are being served regularly to party office bearers at present as a precaution to avoid a law and order situation. Sudhakaran was served the notice as it was he who called for the protest rally at Kannur, the Police added.