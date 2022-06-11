Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is set to launch a massive political campaign to counter the allegations levelled against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

Though the party has been categorically denying all allegations, the CPM decided to go for a counter campaign considering that Swapna's statements and the media attention she has been getting, may mislead the public.

A meeting of the Left Democratic Front will be convened to finalise the campaign. CPM has suggested holding political meetings to explain its position at district level, besides conducting meetings and rallies at area and local levels.

The CPM had unleashed a massive campaign earlier against the central agencies when the gold smuggling case created a political storm in Kerala. This time, however, the central agencies are not in the CPM crosshairs, but the party will train its guns on them if they initiate a probe after receiving Swapna's confidential statement from the court.

The Left party's move now is to expose the Opposition's conspiracy behind the 'smear campaign' aimed at destabilising the government.

The CPM, meanwhile, is not ruling out the possibility of a probe by central agencies. The party has realised the danger involved since Swapna has named the family members of the chief minister.

The CPM had to face the repercussions following a central probe against Bineesh Kodiyeri over a money laundering case registered in Bengaluru.

Party leaders also suspect that Swapna released the audio clip on Friday only to level allegations of financial misconduct against the chief minister and the CPM state secretary.

RSS links of Swapna's employer raises doubt

The CPM secretariat deliberated on the RSS links of the Palakkad-based non-profit, where Swapna has been working. P S Sarith, a co-accused in the gold smuggling case, too, has been employed in the same organisation. Besides, former MLA P C George attended a function the NGO had organised.

While evaluating all these factors, CPM has also taken note of George's warning that the chief minister's countdown has begun. The former MLA made the statement during the campaign for the by-election in Thrikkakara.

BJP's role too suspected

Meanwhile, a section of CPM leaders are apprehensive over the BJP's role. They wonder why the BJP should make moves now since no elections are slated immediately. They feel that BJP's move is to stay politically relevant in Kerala.

It has to be noted that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had advised BJP that their protest against the government would benefit only the UDF, and not the saffron party.

A defamation case has been registered against George, along with Swapna, ostensibly considering his role, and the senior politician's apparent closeness to the BJP camp. The CPM has been instructed to employ all the powers of the government and police to bog down those who have accused the chief minister of having links with anti-national forces.

Besides cornering Swapna, the CPM has also decided to control the protests against the chief minister and party. The police notice to KPCC president, citing the possibility of violence during a UDF protest in Kannur, has to be seen in this light.

Incidentally, the CPM had laid siege to the State Secretariat demanding the resignation of former chief minister Oommen Chandy following the solar panel scam. The same party is employing a different method to quell protests against its chief minister, which will be discussed in the days to come.