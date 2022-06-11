Don't dare to intimidate, CM Pinarayi says at first public meet after Swapna 'revelations'

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said attempts to intimidate him will not succeed. Those who think that they could say anything will have to face the consequences, Vijayan said in Kottayam putting up a brave face amid the protests against him triggered by the latest revelations in the gold smuggling scam.

This was the first public function attended by the chief minister after Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling scam, made a series of allegations against him.

"We have total faith in the people. Don't anyone dare to intimidate us," the chief minister said while inaugurating the delegates meet as part of the state conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association (KGOA).

"In the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections, central investigation agencies and those who hoped to gain power here joined together. They spread a lot of stories. A large section of the print and visual media also helped them spread the stories. They thought it was the end of the LDF. They even started making a list of the ministers of the next government. Who did they tell the stories? To the people of Kerala. The people who had come through all phases (of difficulty) rallied behind the LDF. The state needed the government to continue for a better governance," Vijayan said.

He said he would not bow down before anything against the interests of the country.

Curbs

Strict restrictions were in place for the event attended by the chief minister.

Those attending the event were instructed to enter the hall one hour in advance. It was also stipulated that mediapersons, covering the event, should have a pass.

Strict traffic regulations imposed on KK Road for the CM to pass saw the commuters and the police getting into an altercation.

Activists of the Youth Congress and the Yuva Morcha staged a protest against the chief minister even amid the tight security. Yuva Morcha workers waved black flags at the CM while he passed by Manippuzha. Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Nagampadom when Vijayan was returning after the event.