From media to PR and real estate… Who is Shaj Kiran?

Thiruvananthapuram: Ever since the latest controversy broke out over the gold smuggling case, Shaj Kiran has been hogging headlines.

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh had claimed that M Sivasankar, co-accused in the case, had introduced Shaj Kiran to her by saying that he was associated with the Believers Church. She also claimed that Shaj had told her that he was the director of the church.

Shaj had associated with the church in 2014 as a media personnel. Later Shaj's wife worked in the engineering wing of the church's hospital for six months. Apart from that, the church stated that it has no other connection with him. His wife had resigned on her own from the institution, a while ago.

Former journalist

Shaj was a journalist, ran a PR agency later and then turned a real estate agent. Now, as per Swapna Suresh's allegations, he is 'Chief Minister's messenger'. But who exactly is he? Shaj's native place is at Kottarakkara. Initially, he lived at his mother's house. But for the past four to five years, he has had no contact with his native place. His father had retired as the under secretary at the Secretariat. Shaj completed his graduation from the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, and secured PG in journalism from the MG University campus in Kottayam. He joined as a reporter for the Indiavision channel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2009. From Indiavision, he moved on to JaiHind TV, later to Asianet and was back with JaiHind again. He worked with the Mangalam channel, towards the end of his journalism career.

After quitting the media in 2016, he moved on to the PR sector. His aim was to be the PR of financially well-off celebrities. For a long time, he was associated with a political leader in Alappuzha. Then he forayed into the real estate sector, and made acquaintances with several dubious businessmen.

Political links?

During his student days and his journalism career, Shaj was not aligned with any political party. But he got acquainted with leaders across political parties in Kerala, later. He shared pictures on social media to portray these acquaintances as close friendships.

Shaj was part of the team tasked with inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ernakulam press club jubilee celebrations, and met him. He used this photo to cultivate friendships within the BJP. He claimed that he was close to top political leaders and film stars and used to brag about it, according to his friends. He used to show pictures with them as proof for the same.

Shaj posted a photo of Swapna Suresh on Facebook on last February 4, saying "My hero is Swapna Suresh. Sivashankar, you are done. Not gold smuggling, the goal was the commission in the Life Mission. Truth should come out."

Yet, a lot more of mystery surrounding him is yet to be unraveled, at this point.