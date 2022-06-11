CM's public event: Media persons told to remove black masks, transgender activists in black dress arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2022 08:16 PM IST
The transgender persons argue with the police for being stopped at the Kaloor Metro Station in Kochi on Saturday.

Two transgender activists wearing black dresses were allegedly arrested near the venue of a function at Kaloor here that was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

"Can't I wear my black churidar?" asked one of the transgender persons, who claimed that she was at the Kaloor Metro Station to board a train.

"It's my right to wear the dress I prefer. Am I not allowed to wear a black dress just because the chief minister is here," she said.

The incident involving transgender persons was not an isolated one as there were reports of restrictions on black masks at the venue in the wake of the state-wide protests led by Congress.

The protests were staged in the wake of gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh's recent revelations linking the chief minister and his family to the case. 

Media persons were initially asked to use light-coloured surgical masks. However, the restriction was withdrawn following objections raised by the media.

Black flags had been waved at the chief minister's convoy at various places by Congress activists, who were later arrested.

