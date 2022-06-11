Kodiyeri trashes Shaj's claim, says CPM paid for his treatment in US

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has refuted the claims that he had funnelled money to the US.

"I visited the United States thrice for medical treatment and did not use anyone's money for meeting medical expenses," Kodiyeri said in response to a comment as heard in an audio tape released on Friday by Swapna Suresh who is a key accused in the sensational diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

He also clarified the expenses for his medical treatment had been directly transferred from the CPM's account to the hospital.

In one of the audio tapes released by Swapna in Palakkad, her friend and former mediaperson Shaj Kiran was heard saying that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi and Kodiyeri were sending money to the United States in an illicit manner and they were using Believers' Church as a cover for running these operations.

Kodiyeri said that he has no acquaintance with Shaj Kiran. He further said that he never met Swapna Suresh.

The contents of the audio tapes have embarrassed the ruling establishment and particularly the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which is heading the State Government. Both Pinarayi and Kodiyeri are veteran Marxist leaders.

Defending Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri said that this was not the first time that allegations were raised against the former. He mocked critics by recalling a previous allegation that a company named Kamala International in the name of Pinarayi Vijayan's wife Kamala was functioning in Singapore.

Kodiyeri also sounded confident as he said his party would weather the current allegations. According to him, it was not in a day's time, a movement or a leader rose to prominence. It occurs after relentless struggles.

The party has nothing to fear or get panicky. Let any agency inquire. We are ready to face any consequences, he added.