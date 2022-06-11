Security tightened for Kerala CM, strict curbs enforced for Kottayam event trouble commuters

Thiruvananthapuram: The security cover for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been stepped up following the protests by the opposition over the disclosures of a key accused in the gold smuggling case with diplomatic links.

A 40-member security team will accompany the CM while travelling. There will be five personnel in one pilot vehicle, 10 in two commando vehicles and eight in the quick response team. Apart from these, one pilot and escort have also been deployed. This is in addition to the security provided to the events attended by the CM.

The security for the CM and ministers has been tightened after protests broke out in the last two days.

The Intelligence wing had also requested the CM to avoid public events as much as possible. The bomb squad has also been roped in as part of enhanced security cover.

CM in Kottayam

The Chief Minister inaugurated the conference of the Kerala Gazetted Officers' Association (KGOA) in Kottayam on Saturday. Strict restrictions were in place for the event.

Those attending the event were instructed to enter the hall one hour in advance. It was also stipulated that mediapersons, covering the event, should have a pass.

Strict traffic regulations imposed on KK Road for the CM to pass saw the commuters and the police getting into an altercation.