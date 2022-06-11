Gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh collapsed while making an emotional appeal before the media here on Saturday in the wake of her lawyer R Krishnaraj's potential arrest that she thinks is a deliberate attempt to isolate her.

Swapna who had refrained from addressing the media citing health issues had reiterated the same while talking to media persons. “I'm forced to come before the media, before the public today,” said Swapna. “.. don't hurt people around me, hurt me. Please kill me so that the story will get over. I'm not well. Give me a chance to live.”

Swapna's emotional appeal comes in the wake of the police slapping non-bailable charges on her lawyer over a Facebook post of his that allegedly threatened to hurt religious sentiments. According to the Swapna, the turn of events was just as her 'dear friend' Shaj Kiran had forewarned.

“He gave me an alarm, he confidentially told me that Sarith will be taken and Sarith was taken. After that the second day he comes on a friendly note, he explains the consequences that I will have to face because I gave my 164 statement. He also said they will come for my lawyer. Now that is happening. Can you imagine, I don't get a lawyer's assistance now. Can you simply imagine what kind of attack they are doing? I have lost my lawyer now,” said Swapna.

'Give me a chance to live'

Swapna has alleged that those affected by her 164 statement were now after the people supporting her. “I don't have so much money to keep changing the lawyer. Don't do this, please leave us alone. Let the honourable court take its course. How many cases will you give on me?” asked Swapna.

“Why are they attacking me like this? I still stick on to the statement that I gave. Don't hurt people around me, hurt me. Please kill me so that the story will get over. I'm not well. Give me a chance to live. These tears are not a coward's tears, these tears are that of a woman who is suffering so much. Why are you doing this to my lawyer also now?”