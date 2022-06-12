Veteran actor D Philip passes away

Published: June 12, 2022 05:48 PM IST
D Philip

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actor D Philip, 79, passed away in a private hospital here on Sunday.

Philip, who was a theatre actor during the initial phase of his career was a popular presence in Kalidasa Kalakendra and Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC).

He was a native of Thiruvalla.

Philip started his acting career as a student of PJ Antony.

He won the State Award in 1986 for his performance in the Kalidasa Kalakendra play 'Rainbow'.

Philip was known for his performances in the movies Kottayam Kunjachan, Artham, Pazhassiraja, Tima, Onnaman and Ezhupunnatharakan among others.

He acted in over 50 Malayalam films.

