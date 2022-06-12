Satheesan, Muraleedharan mock enhanced security for Pinarayi

Kochi/Alappuzha: In the wake of fresh allegations by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, the opposition parties are training their guns on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation.

Mocking the CM’s heightened security amid current protests, State Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the CM who otherwise claims to be fearless, actually fears everything. He is blinded by darkness. He sees everything as ‘black’ due to fear.

The Kerala Police has been preventing those sporting a black mask from attending public functions attended by the CM.

Pinarayi Vijayan is becoming a dhoti-clad Modi, he said, comparing the Marxist leader to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response to the ban imposed on black masks during the CM’s programmes and heightened security for the CM during travel amid widespread protest programmes, Satheesan remarked that it was better for the people if the CM did not come out in the public as it has become a threat to them.

Union Minister of State and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said Kerala is witnessing unprecedented fascist measures that even Hitler would be ashamed of.

In a state like Kerala with a high civic sense how long can one move forward banning people from wearing black masks on the CM’s way, Muraleedharan asked.

The Union Minister was in Alappuzha on Sunday to inaugurate the closing ceremony of the Government Ayurveda Medical Association State Conference. Referring to the CM’s statement in defence of the allegations levelled against him, Muraleedharan asked, “Why should the CM embarrass himself? Standing in the midst of police personnel he warns of those threatening him! Is there a need to scoff at the people of Kerala in this manner?”.

If the CM does not dare to face these protests he may stay back at the Cliff House. If not, he can either face the people’s protests and move forward or resign from his position, Muraleedharan said.

The Union minister also urged Pinarayi to watch an old video of himself lashing out at the previous United Democratic Front government on how an administrator should be.

The CM should resign if he has any morality left, demanded Muraleedharan, adding that he can come back after the investigation if acquitted.

Stating that the Central government cannot particularly interfere in the case, Muraleedharan said he hoped the investigation agencies have paid attention to Swapna’s fresh disclosures.

The other day Swapna had claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members as well as CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are involved in shady deals overseas.