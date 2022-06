Thiruvananthapuram: A man who was beaten up by the mob for an alleged theft passed away here on Sunday.



Vengad native Chandran, 50, was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital here.

Locals had thrashed him alleging that he stole vessels from their homes. They had recovered the vessels from his custody.

The police arrived at the site during the assault a few days gao and took him to the station before transferring him to the hospital.