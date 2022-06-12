Oppn pins blame on CM Pinarayi for botched Vigilance bid to coerce Swapna

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front Government is desperately trying to resist the political fallout of the latest twist in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. The opposition parties have upped the ante and have pinned the blame on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the hasty intervention of the Vigilance department to nab a co-accused that eventually cost its chief his post.

N K Premachandran, MP, demanded a probe into the allegations raised by accused Swapna Suresh.

“If the Vigilance director intervened to influence a woman who raised serious allegations, then that would have been with the knowledge of the home department. The Chief Minister, who also handles the home portfolio, is the one who should be shunted out,” he said referring to the transfer of Vigilance director M R Ajith Kumar soon after his name cropped up in the controversy.

The MP alleged that a politics of fear is being nurtured in Kerala. “Swapna Suresh's allegations should be probed to ascertain if it is true. It should also be probed if there is any conspiracy behind the incident,” he added.

Cautioning against indulging in mud-slinging, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan has said the State would react, if attempts are made to defame the CM. "There are leaders in Congress whose effigies ought to be burned. Enhanced security has to be provided for Pinarayi as he is the Chief Minister," he added.

Minister M V Govindan suspected a political conspiracy behind the recent developments. He termed Swapna's allegations as nonsense. "Allegations are being raised as part of a political conspiracy. It would be dealt with politically," he stated.

Swapna had claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members as well as CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are involved in shady deals overseas.

Vigilance director being made scapegoat: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Vigilance director, now transferred, has been made the scapegoat after the CM's attempt to influence Swapna failed.

"Transferring the Vigilance director is a sham. Pinarayi is again trying to deceive the public. IPS officers will never do such things without the knowledge of those concerned. First, an accused’s phone was taken away using Vigilance. Then an attempt was made to influence the person who raised allegations. The CM is trying to shield himself by using the police force,” he added, while referring to the brief detention of co-accused Sarith, who is an ex-colleague of Swapna.

Will teach the govt a lesson: P K Kunhalikutty

P K Kunhalikutty, the national general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League, warned that the United Democratic Front and the Muslim League are planning strong agitations against the State government.

“The ruling front should work for the public welfare. As they failed in this, the LDF suffered a setback in Thrikkakara. Still they don't seem to have learned their lesson. We will teach the government a lesson. There is no point in being afraid of the public. When Oommen Chandy was the CM, he gave speeches amid tens of thousands of people. That is the model to be followed,” Kunhalikutty remarked.

Pinarayi should resign: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan demanded the CM's resignation and urged him to and face the investigation.

"The Chief Minister, if he has any sense of morality left, should resign. The CM is in a state of panic after Swapna Suresh made the revelations. He is hiding something. Evidence has surfaced of his direct involvement in currency smuggling. It is not due to lack of evidence in the case that the Customs is not questioning foreign nationals. The agency is waiting for the approval of that country. Customs has filed 2 other cases and a probe is under way into those," the BJP leader said.

Allegations should be probed: Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran said that the allegations in the audio clip should be probed.

"The action against the Vigilance director is proof that the government endorses the information in the audio clip released by Swapna. The second ADGP mentioned in the audio clip should also be probed. It needs to be found out where the gold was smuggled to. Ajith Kumar, Shaj, and Nikesh Kumar mediated on the CM's bidding,” he alleged.

Swapna had disclosed that her friend Shaj had talked to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar and ADGP Vijay Sakhre.

Nikesh Kumar is a prominent media personality whose name was mentioned in the audio tape released by Swapna. The audio tapes have the conversations of Swapna and Shaj and they throw light on the ongoing attempts to bury the case and secure politicians with likely involvement in illicit overseas transactions and investments.

Swapna had recently given a confidential statement before the Magistrate, in connection with the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), linked to the gold smuggling case. Thereafter, she disclosed those confessions to the media, thereby inviting bids from a few quarters to make her amenable.