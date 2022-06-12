‘Why did you lock the door...?’ Thief leaves note at shop where no cash was found

Kunnamkulam: In an odd incident, a thief who found no cash at a shop he had broken into left a note to the owner expressing his disappointment. The note, recovered by the shop owner and the police, has gone viral on social media.

The theft had taken place at three shops located at a shopping complex named ‘Byju Arcade’ in Kunnamkulam town of Thrissur district. While Rs 12,000 as cash was lost from a beauty centre, Rs 500 was stolen from a toy shop. The thief also entered a textile shop by breaking its glass door. However, he found no cash there even after a thorough search.

The thief was disappointed and displayed his feelings by scribbling a note on one of the smashed glass panes. “Why did you lock the glass door if there was no cash in the shop? All my trouble of breaking the glass has gone waste!” read the note.

“As consolation, I am taking a pair of clothes with me,” the note added.

The note the thief wrote on one of the smashed glass panes.

There was also an attempt to enter another shop nearby, but the thief apparently failed.

“All the robberies were detected in the morning when shopkeepers arrived to open their businesses. We have obtained CCTV visuals of the thief and the investigation is on,” said a police officer.