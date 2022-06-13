Black protest against CM: CPM sees red, vows similar action against Satheesan, Sudhakaran

As protests against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intensified, CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the people of the state will ensure the CM's protection.



DYFI, the youth wing of the party, proclaimed opposition leader V D Satheeshan and KPCC president K Sudhakaran will “struggle to leave their homes” with them taking all steps for Pinarayi's protection.

Two youths had staged a protest inside a Thiruvananthapuram-bound flight from Kannur in which Pinarayi was travelling, leading to a scuffle between

them and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

DYFI State secretary Shiju Khan also stated that Congress is resorting to uncontrolled measures to protest.

“Those who tried to attack the CM, watch out,” he said. The Congress block office in Adoor was allegedly vandalised by the CPM activists.

As per reports, it was carried out by around 20 CPM workers, who damaged chairs.

A Congress worker was injured.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Shafi Parambil said a complaint will be filed against E P Jayarajan, who pushed down the protesters inside the flight.

“The Congress workers were anhandled inside the flight. If the police doesn't take action, we will move ahead legally.”

Youth Congress state general sectretary Rahul Mamkoottathil and Shafi Parambil also posted their protests on social media. Rahul said that Jayarajan acted like a goon, through his action.

“One should check whether he was in a right frame of mind.”

Shafi challenged E P Jayarajan to prove that the Congress workers were drunk. “Let them go to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and do their medical test. If there is a case against the workers for sloganeering inside the flight, it should be filed against Jayarajan too, for manhandling them,” said Shafi.

It's only been a few days since Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in 2020's gold smuggling case that rattled Kerala, levelled a set of accusations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. According to her statement, the CM and his family were involved in nefarious and anti-national activities at the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna also alleged that forces allied to the CM were now pressing her to not reveal the matters of the case. She said she has hired private security guards for her safety.

Recently, Pinarayi Vijayan had drawn flak for urging people attending his events and rallies - including media professionals - to refrain from wearing the black. Both the Opposition Congress and BJP had scuffles with the police over this and it further led to widespread protests across the State, though the CM said on Monday that he has given no such orders against the colour black.

The 2020 gold smuggling care was cracked open when the Customs busted a smuggling racket linked to the Thiruvanthapuram consulate. The probe revealed that consular staff were hand in glove with gold smugglers in Kerala and the Middle East.

They used the diplomatic baggage to carry out smuggling. Money laundering also was likely attempted by the syndicate that enjoyed political patronage.