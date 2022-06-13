Security threat from 'black flag' protesters? Kerala CM advised to not spend night at his home in Kannur

After facing protests throughout his journey on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was reportedly advised against spending the night at his residence in Kannur.

Instead, the CM was driven to the Guest House after the police raised the security alarm.

Pinarayi Vijayan was met with protests at Vadakara in the night with four Congress workers taken into custody for waving black flags at his convoy.

The Kerala CM has been facing widespread protests from opposition parties in the wake of recent revelations from gold smuggling case-accused Swapna Suresh.

She had levelled accusations against the CM, his family and ex-ministers among others. The main opposition party, Congress has been demanding the CM's resignation.

'Black' protests continue

The ruling front, LDF, was heavily criticised on Saturday after the general public and even mediapersons were prohibited from wearing black masks and black dresses at the CM's function.

The aversion to black continued on Sunday as well and it fuelled the protests led by BJP and UDF activists, who were found sporting black shirts and masks along the CM's route.

Traffic restrictions in Kannur

The unusual traffic restrictions that raised eyebrows in various towns and cities in the state along which the CM's convoy had passed the last two days are expected to continue on Monday as well.

It is understood that the CM's programmes in Kannur on Monday will affect traffic in the city.

Restrictions will remain from 9 am to 12 noon between Manna in Taliparamba and Pokkund.

All vehicles except ambulances are directed to proceed along the Koonam-Poomangalam-Kanjirangad-Manna Road.

The CM's programmes in Kannur will begin at 10.30 am at the KILA campus in Taliparamba. At 12.30, CM Vijayan will inaugurate a 'grandhasala sangamam' of the Library Council, online.