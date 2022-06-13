Matsyafed fraud: Main accused held in Kollam

Kollam: The main accused in the case of financial fraud of nearly Rs 1 crore at Matsyafed has been arrested.

The Sakthikulangara police arrested the first accused M Mahesh, 32, who was a temporary accountant at the Matsyafed.

The second accused, junior assistant K Animon, has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking anticipatory bail. He is in hiding, according to the police.

The accused had allegedly siphoned off Rs 93.74 lakh from the common pre-processing centre (CPPC)of Matsyafed at Sakthikulangara.

Mahesh, a native of Kollam, was produced before the chief judicial magistrate court-II and remanded. He would be taken in custody for further questioning.

Based on a tip-off received by the city police commissioner T Narayanan, the police team arrested Mahesh from a relative's house. Sakthikulangara inspector U Biju, SI I V Asha, ASIs Darwin and Sudarshanan,and CPOs Naufal and Anish were part of the team.

After the financial fraud came to light, Mahesh was dismissed from service while Animon was suspended. Mahesh, who had worked at the CPPC for 7 years, had been transferred to Alappuzha and Animon to Azheekal six months ago.

As per the case, the accused had siphoned off the sales proceeds from the Matsyafed fish selling units, instead of depositing the money in the bank. In his statement to the police, Mahesh has reportedly said that he along with Animon had siphoned off the money. A fisheries department-level inquiry is progressing into the fraud.