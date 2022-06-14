e-Governance: Kerala ranks first in providing public services through IT

PTI
Published: June 14, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has ranked first in the country in providing public services by using information technology according to the latest National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter to announce the achievement of the state and the ruling LDF government, Vijayan tweeted, "Kerala tops the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment conducted by DARPG, GoI. We also topped the category of Single Window Access to Information and Service Links. This reflects our commitment to ease public access to services.#KeralaModel".

Subsequently, a statement was issued regarding the achievement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The NeSDA report, submitted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) of the central government, was based on excellence in public service delivery through e-governance in a variety of areas, including finance, employment, education, local government, social welfare, the environment and tourism, the statement said.

Kerala was able to achieve the highest score among the other states and union territories, due to its ability to use information technology to better manage government services, it said.

It further said the achievement was a recognition of the Left government's firm stance that transparent, easy and improved public services are the rights of the people.

