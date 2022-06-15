S I gets injured in Thiruvananthapuram while stopping DYFI from damaging flag pole

Thiruvananthapuram: A policeman gets injured during a political march on Wednesday evening, when he tried to stop the DYFI partymen from damaging INTUC's flagpole.

Poonthura SI Vimal Kumar is the cop, who was later admitted at the General Hospital with a head injury. He was apparently attacked with a rod, when he tried to safeguard the pole.



Widespread protests initiated by various political parties have been happening in the state following the revelations by diplomatic gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, accusing the CM and his family on their invovlement in the same.

Many of these protests have also been turning violent, disrupting the life of the common men and damaging public property in the State.

(to be updated)