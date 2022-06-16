Court rejects Crime Branch's plea to access copy of Swapna's 164 statement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Swapna Suresh

Kochi: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has rejected the plea submitted by the Crime Branch and Vigilance to access a copy of the secret statement made by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in court as per Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The plea was rejected after Swpana's lawyer pointed out that the statements made by her cannot be revealed to a third person/party under any circumstance as per law.

While hearing the agencies' plea on Thursday, the court sought an explanation from them regarding the intention behind the request for a copy of the secret statement.

The Crime Branch then submitted that the statement was needed to probe the case registered against former MLA P C Goerge and Swapna for allegedly conspiring against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, the court refused to accept this argument.

Swapna had earlier requested the court to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give her security cover since she received death threats from her detractors.

The ED responded that the probe into the gold smuggling case was progressing and the agency would reply to the court on the question of giving protection to Swapna within a week's time.

