Three-year-old girl, stranded in cardamom estate for whole night, rescued in Idukki

Rajakumari (Idukki): A three-and-a-half-year-old girl child, who got stranded in a cardamom estate inside the forest area for a whole night, was finally rescued on Wednesday morning.

After intensive search operations the police and the fire force personnel rescued the child who was lost at Rajakumari in Idukki district.

The daughter of Lakshman and Jyoti, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, lost her way and got stranded in Rajakumari B cardamom estate while playing with her one-and-a-half-year-old brother and another child at around 3 pm on Tuesday. The wild animals frequently visited the area she was stranded in.

Finally, she was rescued from the estate that lies more than half-a-kilometre away from where she went missing.

The Santhanpara police and the fire force units from Munnar, Nedumkandam and Adimali led the rescue operations in the night. Even the water in a nearby well was pumped out.

But on Wednesday morning, when a labourer K Murukan came to spray pesticides for cardamom plants, he heard the crying sound of a child. Soon, he saw a panic-stricken kid sitting beneath a cardamom plant.

The girl spent the whole night there amidst extreme cold and fog conditions. The child was wearing just a worn vest and a pair of pants. Incidentally, a herd of elephants was spotted at a nearby estate here only a week ago.

Since the police had registered a case earlier, the child was handed over to the parents only after producing him before the Nedumkandam court.