Tourist drowns after falling into lake whilst cruising on houseboat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 16, 2022 06:53 PM IST

Alappuzha: One person drowned after slipping to a lake whilst taking a tour on a houseboat here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jomon Joseph, 48, hailing from Kattappana in Idukki district.

Joseph is the owner of a homestay in Vagamon.

RELATED ARTICLES

This is the second such tragedy to be reported from Alappuzha in June.

On June 11, one person died after a houseboat sank near the Pallathuruthy jetty here.

The deceased, a local, identified as Pallathuruthy native Valattuthara Prasannan (52), drowned after he went to retrieve the bags of three tourists from the submerging houseboat.

The two incidents come at a time when houseboats are picking up businesses after the lull of COVID years.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout