Tourist drowns after falling into lake whilst cruising on houseboat

Alappuzha: One person drowned after slipping to a lake whilst taking a tour on a houseboat here on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Jomon Joseph, 48, hailing from Kattappana in Idukki district.
Joseph is the owner of a homestay in Vagamon.
This is the second such tragedy to be reported from Alappuzha in June.
On June 11, one person died after a houseboat sank near the Pallathuruthy jetty here.
The deceased, a local, identified as Pallathuruthy native Valattuthara Prasannan (52), drowned after he went to retrieve the bags of three tourists from the submerging houseboat.
The two incidents come at a time when houseboats are picking up businesses after the lull of COVID years.