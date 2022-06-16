Tourist drowns after falling into lake whilst cruising on houseboat

Alappuzha: One person drowned after slipping to a lake whilst taking a tour on a houseboat here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jomon Joseph, 48, hailing from Kattappana in Idukki district.

Joseph is the owner of a homestay in Vagamon.

This is the second such tragedy to be reported from Alappuzha in June.

On June 11, one person died after a houseboat sank near the Pallathuruthy jetty here.

The deceased, a local, identified as Pallathuruthy native Valattuthara Prasannan (52), drowned after he went to retrieve the bags of three tourists from the submerging houseboat.

The two incidents come at a time when houseboats are picking up businesses after the lull of COVID years.