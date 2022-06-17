Kerala HC stays trial in Madhu lynching case after his family loses hope in govt lawyer

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the trial of the case related to the lynching of tribal youth Madhu of Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district.



The development came following a petition filed by the youth's mother, Malli, seeking to replace special public prosecutor C Rajendran with another lawyer.

The court has sought an explanation from the government in the case. The petition will be reconsidered after 10 days.

Malli had made the request after two prosecution witnesses turned hostile in the first three days of the trial, raising serious concerns about the outcome of the case.



Though Madhu's family had approached Mannarkad Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases first, their plea was rejected. It was following this that they moved the HC.

Malli, in her plea, had requested the high court to stay the proceedings in the case until the special public prosecutor is removed and replaced with another lawyer. Madhu's family, supported by some activists, wants additional special prosecutor Rajesh M Menon to take up the case.

"The witness trial in connection with the murder of my son Madhu began in the Mannarkad SC/ST(POA) Special Court on June 8. We witnessed the entire trial of two witnesses, Unnikrishnan and Chandran, on those days. From observing the trial procedures of advocate C Rajendran, the special prosecutor who was appointed as per our request, we felt that he is inexperienced in conducting trials.

Moreover, the defence lawyers also succeeded in turning Unnikrishnan and Chandran hostile. We have also come to know that the former investigation officer, the police-in-charge at the court, has filed a report to the Palakkad superintendent of police saying the trial has not been satisfactory," according to Malli's complaint to the chief minister and other top state authorities.

The Mannarkad court had said on Tuesday said that the trial of the witnesses in the case would resume on June 20 with the current prosecutor unless the high court stays the proceedings or the state government issues an order removing the senior lawyer before that date.

The case is currently with C Rajendran and additional special prosecutor Rajesh M Menon.



The family's move against Rajendran and the demand to hand over the case to his colleague has exposed the rift within the prosecution team.

Rajendran is the third public prosecutor handling the case after two senior lawyers opted out of the case.



While the first special public prosecutor appointed by the government refused to take up the case the second prosecutor V T Raghunath stepped aside citing his poor health.

Lawyers Rajendran and Menon were appointed in February when the trial had hit a roadblock.

Even if the High Court and the government allow Rajendran to continue as the special prosecutor in the case, it is likely to affect the trial with the family of the victim remaining hostile to him.

Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappadi on February 22, 2018. He was tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts.



The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case. All the 16 accused in the case are currently out on bail.