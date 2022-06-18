Three cops to face action over grand welcome for accused student leader

Kochi: The Kochi City Police Commissioner has ordered department-level action against three cops in connection with the hero's welcome accorded to SFI state secretary P M Arsho while he was in judicial custody.

The action is against the three cops who were part of the team that took Arsho to jail recently. They are based at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju had sought a report from Deputy Commissioner of Police V U Kuriakose after the incident in front of the jail triggered a controversy.

The DCP on Thursday submitted the report, which flagged the lapse on the part of the officers. The report pointed out that the cops were duty-bound to prevent the SFI workers from according a welcome to the accused who is in judicial custody. And the failure to do so is a serious lapse.

The cops had submitted an explanation, claiming that the SFI workers’ actions were not expected and hence could not stop them. However, the report assessed that this was not satisfactory.

Arsho has been charged with attempt to murder.