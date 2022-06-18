In-flight protest: HC seeks Govt’s views on bail pleas by Youth Congress activists

Kochi: Kerala High Court sought the Prosecution’s views on the bail pleas filed by the Youth Congress workers who were arrested for sloganeering against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board a flight.

The bail pleas from Farzeen Majeed from Thalassery and R K Naveen from Pattannur, the first and second accused in the case, would be considered by Justice Viju Abraham on Tuesday.

The anticipatory bail plea from Sujith Narayanan, the third accused in the case, has been posted for Monday to know the Government’s stand on the pleas. An interim directive seeking to prevent arrest was sought on Friday.

Valiyathura Police have booked the two accused under charges including an attempt to murder and conspiracy, for the protest inside the aircraft in which the Chief Minister was on board. The incident happened right after the flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram last weekend.

The first and second accused persons have sought the bail stating that the allegations recorded in the FIR and the remand report, including the attempt to murder accusation, are false.

In the bail application, the accused duo stated that other than sloganeering, they have not even walked towards the CM who was sitting in the back seat, guarded by his security officers.

EP Jayarajan came forward towards us and pushed us down. The security officers also assaulted us, the bail plea said. Thiruvananthapuram Magistrate Court had rejected their bail plea earlier.

Jayarajan, who is the LDF convenor, was accompanying the CM on the flight.

Sudhakaran visits duo in jail



KPCC president K Sudhakaran visited the arrested Youth Congress workers Farzeen Majeed and R K Naveen at the District jail.

