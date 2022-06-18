80-year-old injured Lakshadweep resident dies after 36-hour wait for air ambulance

Kochi: An 80-year-old man died in Lakshadweep as he did not get an air ambulance to airlift him to Kochi for treatment. The deceased was identified as Hamsakoya of Amini Island.

Hamsakoya had sustained serious head injuries after he fell down as he stepped out of the house on Thursday morning. Though it was directed to airlift him to Kochi for advanced treatment, the service of the air ambulance could not be availed. His relatives waited nearly 36 hours for the helicopter, but in vain.

A relative of Hamsakoya said that when he contacted the medical director for helicopter service, he was told that according to a report from the Amini Hospital, the patient was not in a critical condition.

However, the relative insisted that the doctors at the hospital had earlier informed that they had already sought the service of the air ambulance.

Five more critically ill patients at various hospitals in Lakshadweep are awaiting air ambulance service.

Authorities had stated that the air ambulance was not conducting services due to inclement weather. However, a controversy had been triggered after the same helicopter was spared for the use of a Union Minister who had reached the island.