Kingpin of Kerala human trafficking racket is Majeed, says accused

Kochi: M K Gazali, alias Majeed, belonging to Taliparamba in Kannur is the kingpin of the human trafficking racket that came to light recently in Kerala, according to Ajumon (35), a native of Pathanamthitta who surrendered before the police after he was made an accused in the case.

Ajumon told the Kerala Police that many people who had approached him for jobs abroad were aware that they would not receive permanent employment with the documents in their possession. In his confession statement, Ajumon also said that he could not confirm whether the allegation raised by the woman who filed a complaint with the police that several young women were sold as slaves in Syria was true.

Such information was known only to Majeed, claimed Ajumon.

According to Ajumon, his task was to place local advertisements in Kerala and identify people willing to work abroad.

"I was only acting on the instructions of Majeed," Ajumon claimed.

Ajumon used to bring women to Sharjah on visiting visas from Kerala after promising them jobs at day-care centres. He received a commission in return.

Ajumon also claimed that Majeed lured women by promising them a salary up to Rs 60,000. He further said that he never knew that these women were used as slaves.

The investigating agencies are now hoping that more details on human trafficking can be elicited from Ajumon, who is aware of the operation of the racket.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated measures to freeze Majeed’s passport and extradite him to India. Presently, Majeed is reportedly hiding in a Gulf country.

Another complaint filed

At the same time, another complaint has been filed against the racket. The complainant is a 47-year-old woman living at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam district. She had escaped from the clutches of the racket after she was taken to Kuwait.

The complaint states that she was taken to Kuwait by an agency named ‘Golden Via’. The man who enabled the travel was one ‘Anand’.

After reaching Kuwait, she was sent by Majeed to work in a house, for which he collected around Rs 3.5 lakh. She endured torture at the house and returned to Kerala after she reportedly paid Ajumon Rs 50,000.

Similar complaints were raised by three other women who managed to escape and return to their native places in Kerala.

Onmanorama had reported their plight earlier.