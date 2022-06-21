Pillar no 347 bolstered, Kochi Metro to resume normal speed along Pathadippalam stretch

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 05:18 PM IST
File photo: Repair work at pillar near Pathadippalam station, Kochi.

Kochi: With the repair work of pillar no 347 at Pathadippalam now complete, the Kochi Metro will resume normal services from Aluva to Pettah.

From Tuesday, commuters will not have to suffer the 20-minute wait at Pathadippalam station for onward trains to Aluva or Pettah.

There will be trains every 7:30-minute intervals, the Kochi Metrol Rail Limited (KMRL) officials informed.

The speed limit between Cochin University and Pathadippalam stations, instituted in view of the repair work, will be phased out, the officials added.

The slight tilt of the metro pillar near Pathadippalam was noticed in February this year. KMRL had begun work on the pillar that same week.

Since then, the frequency of trains plying on this route, and their speeds were slashed, irking regular commuters.

