Crime Branch quizzes Siddique over actor assault case

Kochi: Popular Malayalam film actor Siddique was questioned by the Crime Branch on Monday over his alleged links to the accused in the 2017 case regarding the sexual assault of a leading female actor.

Sobhana, mother of the first accused in the case Pulsar Suni, had told the police earlier that her son had conveyed to her that a conspiracy meeting was held at a hotel in Aluva prior to the crime on February 17 and a person named "Siddique" participated in the meeting. But she said she did not know the identity of the person named "Siddique".

According to Sobhana, the letter handed over to her by Suni at the portico of the jail contained more details about the conspiracy meeting.

Siddique, who is a witness in the case, was questioned earlier also.

The latest interrogation is part of the continuing probe into the sensational case.



In another letter written by Suni he states that Siddique wanted to head the cine artists' organisation AMMA and hence desperately tried to help actor Dileep when he was arrested.



This letter too was submitted to the trial court at Aluva by Suni's mother.



Dileep, who is now out on bail, was arrested a few months after the crime. He is regarded as the mastermind and has been named one of the accused.



"Siddique was questioned as there is a reference to him in the letter," the investigators said. "We also took into account a recent media interview in which Siddique was heard backing Dileep," they added.

