Is Suresh Gopi quitting BJP? Actor refutes rumours

Kochi: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi affirmed he has no plans to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He termed reports that he was upset with the party for not allowing another term as a Rajya Sabha member as baseless and malicious.

"I will continue to give solid backing to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, (Home Minister) Amit Shah, (party chief) J P Nadda and Rajnath Singh," Gopi told Manorama News on Monday night.

The ex-MP is currently in New Delhi to vacate his official residence.

The popular Malayalam film actor was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. His six-year term ended in April.

The rumours of resigning from the party swirled even as it was widely known that his ties with the BJP State leadership were not pleasant.

The party is apparently keen to name him as a candidate from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the next general election too. However, the actor is reportedly eyeing a contest from the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Gopi amassed 2,93,822 votes in the Thrissur seat even though he ended up third behind the victorious Congress candidate and the runner-up from the Left fold.

He was in the fray in the 2021 Kerala State polls too from the Thrissur legislative assembly seat. This time too he came third though was ahead in the early rounds of counting.

Last year it was speculated that Gopi would replace K Surendran as the president of the Kerala unit of the BJP.