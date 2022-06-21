Two teenagers go missing in sea at Chavara in Kollam; rescue operation ongoing

Two teenagers, who were playing on the seashore at Chavara here, went missing on Tuesday.

Vinesh and Jayakrishnan, both aged 17, were taking selfies on the seashore with three other friends when they reportedly slipped into the water and went missing.

It is understood that Jayakrishnan had only hours before learnt about his success in the plus-two examinations. Vinesh is a plus-one student.

The accident occurred in the mining zone of Indian Rare Earths at Kovilthottam. Rescue operations are ongoing.

(to be updated)