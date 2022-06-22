Muslim League MLA PK Basheer makes racist attack on senior CPM leader MM Mani

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA PK Basheer made a racist remark on former Kerala minister MM Mani at a public event in Wayanad on Wednesday.

Addressing the party's convention in the district, Basheer made fun of the dark complexion of Mani, who was Minister for Electricity in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government and is the legislator from Udumbanchola in Idukki district.

Basheer was making a statement on chief minister Vijayan's alleged aversion toward the colour black.

Recently, protesters wearing black were removed from venues attended by the chief minister, and even journalists using black masks were asked to prefer light colours instead.

"He is scared of black, he is scared of the purdah," said Basheer. "I'm wondering what will be his reaction when MM Mani turns up for the state committee because he is black," said the MLA of the Eranad constituency.

Last December, IUML activists had shouted casteist remarks at CM Vijayan during a rally.

Last month, Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had also made a jibe at the CM over his father's profession as a toddy tapper.