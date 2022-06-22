Kochi: Film personality Vijay Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday over the sexual assault case filed by an actress.

The court ordered him to appear for questioning by the police from June 27 to July 3. He also has to present himself before investigating officers every Monday.



As per the bail conditions, Babu has to deposit a Rs 5 lakh bond. The court has also barred him from leaving the State of Kerala.



The court also ordered the accused to refrain from defaming the complainant or her family members especially through social media.



The Division Bench headed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas heard the anticipatory bail plea.



An in-camera hearing was held to protect the privacy of the complainant. Additional Director General (Prosecution) represented the government.

A few days ago, the High Court had rejected his plea to avert arrest in another case over revealing the identity of the complainant.

It was on April 22 that the actress lodge a complaint against Babu with the police. She later detailed the abuse in a Facebook post as well.

Babu, who had left the country a few days as soon as the case was filed by the actress, returned to India only after 39 days.

He moved another plea to avert arrest as his initial anticipatory bail is set to expire today.