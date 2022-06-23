Motorist dies after electric pole falls on head in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 23, 2022 05:43 PM IST
1. Arjun, 2. The dismantled electric post which fell on the bike

Kozhikode: A 22-year-old was killed near Beypore on Thursday afternoon after an old electric post fell on the motor bike he was riding. The deceased is Kallingal native Arjun.

The pillion rider, who sustained minor injuries, was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Locals later blocked Beypore road alleging negligence on part of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) as the cause of the accident.

However, a local KSEB official rejected the charge and said a contractor, who was entrusted with the job of removing the dismantled posts did it without taking any precaution.

"The pole broke and fell on the bike while it was being removed. The contractor thought the post would fall to the other side," the official said. The contractor was unavailable for comments.

Police at the site of the accident.
