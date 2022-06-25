DySp injured after UDF collectorate march turns violent

Kottayam: A Collectorate march by the Congress-led UDF on Saturday turned violent, forcing police to use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the party activists.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA was among the protestors as police used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the mob after a DySp was injured in stone-pelting, according to TV reports.

The senior Congress MLA felt unease after tear gas was used.

The scuffle with the police began after irate activists, who reached the collectorate in the evening, started pelting stones and tried to break the barricade.

The UDF workers took out the Collectorate march on Saturday in protest against the police inaction after Youth Congress activists, including its district president Chintu Kurien, were injured in clashes with DYFI members during an agitation the other day. The DYFI activists clashed with the Youth Congress workers when the latter staged a protest in Kottayam town to protest against the vandalism of the MP office of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on Friday.

Nineteen activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPM, have been arrested and remanded so far in connection with the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here, even as opposition Congress-led UDF targeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the incident saying the attack was held with his knowledge.

The Marxist party's students' cadre attacked the Wayanad MP's office as part of a Sangh Parivar agenda with the knowledge of Vijayan to please the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Congress alleged.

Sharpening their attack, the opposition also charged that a personal staff of Health Minister Veena George, identified as Avishith, was among the assaulters involved in the office vandalism but the minister quickly rejected the allegation claiming that he was no longer her staffer.

He had relieved himself from the duty earlier this month citing personal reasons, the minister claimed.

Though the SFI activists held a protest march to Gandhi's office and allegedly vandalised his office on Friday alleging his inaction in the issue of buffer zones around forests, the Chief Minister's office on Saturday clarified that the Wayanad MP sent a letter to Vijayan seeking his government's urgent intervention in the matter.

The CMO also said Vijayan, in his reply, had requested Gandhi to raise the issue in the upcoming Parliament session.

Police, meanwhile, said all the arrested persons were identified as local SFI activists and they were remanded for two weeks by a local court.

Hours after SFI activists vandalised the Wayanad office of Gandhi, the Left government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan visited the vandalised office on Saturday morning and reiterated that it was done with the knowledge of Vijayan.

Charging that it was the agenda of the Modi government to oust Gandhi from Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress leader accused the ruling CPM of taking over the "quotation" of the Sangh Parivar in this regard and the office attack was its result.