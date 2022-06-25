MEDISEP — new health insurance scheme for Kerala govt staff, pensioners — from July 1

Thiruvananthapuram: MEDISEP, the new health insurance scheme facilitating cashless treatment for government employees, teachers and pensioners in Kerala, will be rolled out on July 1.

The scheme, which is expected to benefit almost 30 lakh people, including the dependents of government employees, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 1, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said.

It is mandatory for all employees and pensioners to join MEDISEP — Medical Insurance for State Employees and Pensioners.

The beneficiary list includes part-time contingent employees, part-time teachers, teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and those who draw pension and family pension in these categories.

The officials and pensioners belonging to the civil services category can also join the scheme if interested. The employees, pensioners and family pensioners of the universities and local bodies receiving financial aid from the State Government are also beneficiaries of the scheme.

The personal staff of the chief minister, ministers, Opposition Leader in the Assembly, Chief Whip, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and heads of financial committees, and their dependents will also benefit from the scheme.

The employees and pensioners have to pay Rs 500 as monthly premium. A Government Order allowing monthly deduction of the amount from salary and pension of employees and pensioners respectively has been issued.

The policy period is for three years.

Every year, a family is eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Of the total unspent amount in the policy period, Rs 1.5 lakh will be added to the next coverage amount.