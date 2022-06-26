Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle is set to change. The State Home Department has ordered the purchase of the Kia Carnival car worth Rs 33 lakh for the CM's use, replacing the present Innova Crysta.

The new vehicle, another MUV, is reportedly bulletproof and has more safety features.

Last September, the State Government had decided to buy a Tata Harrier for his travel. But the decision to buy the luxurious Kia Carnival car instead of a Tata Harrier was taken following the Home Department and DGP Anil Kant's instructions to this effect.

The new car will join the existing fleet of three Innova Crysta models that are being used as the pilot and escort vehicles.

When three cars were allotted for the CM, it was decided to hand over the two earlier used Innova cars to the Home Department. But the latest instruction is to use these two vehicles also for the CM's security purposes.

These two Innova cars will be used as either escort or pilot vehicles in the northern districts, including Kannur and Kozhikode, during CM's visit.

Soon, when he visits his home turf of Kannur in his brand-new Kia Carnival car, five Innova Crysta MUVs will be in the convoy as escort and pilot vehicles.