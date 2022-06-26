SFI planned only a token protest at Rahul's office, but ...

Kalpetta: The CPM has been embarrassed by the storming of Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi's constituency office here in Wayanad district by the activists of its students' wing on Friday evening. Even as police have arrested nearly two dozen raiders it has now come to light that only a symbolic protest was intended by the Students' Federation of India but the march to the MP's office went out of hand, resulting in its vandalisation.

The SFI protest march was planned under the assumption that there would not be anyone at the Wayanad MP’s office then. The activists were to climb the stairs, ‘plant’ a plantain on the MP’s chair and take pictures to circulate on social media platforms as a mark of protest.

However, the plan failed as a few police personnel were guarding the MP office after lowering its shutters. That was when the activists climbed up and entered the room through the windows with the banana sapling, thus executing their plan B to somehow get into the MP’s office.

The activists who had taken part in the protest say they had not expected staff in the office while they entered through the windows. But the MP office staff Augustine Pulpally was there and he was manhandled by the SFI workers once they intruded into the office.

The CPM leaders themselves had condemned the incident and had stated that entering the MP’s office was unwarranted.