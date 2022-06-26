We permitted Kerala Police to arrest SFI comrades: CPM's Wayanad dist secretary

CPM's Wayanad district secretary has claimed that without the party's permission Kerala Police would not have arrested the SFI activists who damaged Rahul Gandhi's office at Kalpetta the other day.

Addressing a public rally hosted by CPM Wayanad on Sunday, district secretary P Gagarin said they were "proud of the SFI comrades in jail".

"About 10-30 SFI comrades, including three girls are in jail. They are in jail because we allowed it. Without our permission, not a single SFI comrade can be jailed, no police would dare do that," Gagarin said.

The CPM leader who repeated the party line and said the SFI protest was "a mistake" also added that the students' organisation has the right to raise the 'buffer zone issue'.

'We're capable of ripping up those who tear our flag'

On the allegations of Congress activists ripping CPM flags during their statewide protests, Gagarin said his party was capable of retaliating.

"You rip up our flag, we know how to rip up your flag. We also know how to rip up the ones who did it."